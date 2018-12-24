Menu Content

2018-12-24

S. Korea Seeks Ways to Help Tsunami-hit Indonesia

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has conveyed condolences to the Indonesian people after a massive tsunami claimed nearly three-hundred lives in the island country.

During a Cabinet meeting Monday, the prime minister addressed the tragic natural disaster in Indonesia over the weekend.

While delivering "deep condolences" to the Indonesia's people and government, Lee instructed the Foreign Ministry to review ways to assist disaster-relief and reconstruction efforts in the region. 

At least 280 people were killed and more than one-thousand injured after a tsunami hit coastal towns on Indonesia's Sunda Strait on Saturday.
