BMW Denies Faulty Engine Design Caused Vehicle Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

German automaker BMW has refuted a South Korean government-private investigation team's announcement that faulty engine parts caused BMW vehicles to catch fire in South Korea.BMW's Korean unit said Monday that the coolant leak in its models' exhaust gas recirculation(EGR) system was not due to a deficient design, but cracks in the EGR coolers.The automaker said the outcome of the investigation is in line with the company's findings that the fires were caused by a coolant leak in the EGR system, adding changing the problematic coolers will prevent additional fires.Denying the investigators' report that BMW had concealed the defects and put off recalls, the Korean unit said it began recalling vehicles immediately after confirming the cause of the fires.Apologizing for the engine fires, BMW said it will complete the recall process as soon as possible and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.