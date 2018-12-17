S. Korea's Unification, Transport Ministers to Attend Railway Groundbreaking Event

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's unification and transport ministers will attend the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for Seoul and Pyongyang's project to reconnect and modernize roads and railways across their border.The Unification Ministry in Seoul said Monday that the South Korean delegation will include Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, Transport Minister Kim Hyun-mee, and ruling Democratic Party leader Lee Hae-chan.The North Korean delegation will be headed by Ri Son-gwon, the chairman of the North's state agency in charge of inter-Korean ties, railway minister Kim Yun-hyok and other high-ranking officials.A special train carrying nine cars will transport the South Korean attendees from Seoul Station to the event scheduled for Wednesday at Panmun Station in the North's border town of Gaeseong.Officials in Seoul said eight high-ranking officials from China, Russia, Mongolia and the United Nations are also scheduled to attend the ceremony.