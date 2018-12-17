Seniors Earning Less, Living Alone Less Content with Life

Photo : YONHAP News

Among South Korea's elderly population, women, low-income earners and people who live alone are found to be less content with life, but their life satisfaction rises if they have a network of people to ask for help.Statistics Korea on Monday published a report on these findings in its quarterly magazine.It found that South Korea is number one in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development(OECD) in the poverty and suicide rates of those 65 and older and ranked bottom in the life satisfaction ratio for people aged 50 and above.According to the report which is based on 2017 Social Survey data, senior citizens 65 and older measure two-point-87 out of a total five in the life satisfaction scale, which is lower than the three-point-07 average for the wider population aged above 15.Seniors with low income and those living alone scored especially low.Senior households earning less than one million won a month were far less content with life compared to those earning over four million won a month, each group scoring two-point-six and three-point-four points, respectively.