S. Koreans Joining Year-End Charity Fundraising Less Eagerly

Year-end donation campaigns by local charity groups are attracting less participation than last year.According to the Community Chest of Korea on Monday, they have collected around 157-point-seven billion won worth of donations for a month until last Friday, only 82 percent of last year’s level.An official of the organization ascribed the lukewarm participation of the fundraising event to the sluggish economy as well as suspicion over the usage of donated money triggered by some reported cases of misappropriation.Salvation Army Korea also collected two-point-eight billion won worth of donations from citizens or companies between November 30th and last Wednesday, down by 15 percent from the same period last year.