Mother of Late Power Plant Worker Visits Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

The mother of a young subcontract worker who was killed in a conveyor belt accident at a thermal power plant earlier this month visited the National Assembly on Monday and met with lawmakers.She asked for the parliament to pass a revision to the Occupational Safety and Health Act.Meeting with ruling Democratic Party chairman Lee Hae-chan, Kim Mi-suk, the mother of 24-year-old Kim Yong-kyun, said that if the bill does not pass, more sons will die.She called on the government to take responsibility in preventing similar incidents from ever happening again and building a nation where people can live safely.The mother also met with main opposition Liberty Korea Party's interim chief Kim Byong-joon and said she wants to save workers exposed to similar dangers.Kim also visited the Assembly's labor subcommittee where the legal revision was under deliberations, and asked for support to get it passed.Kim and members of a civic committee on her son's death also held talks with Justice Party chairwoman Lee Jeong-mi while chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions met with Bareunmirae Party's leader Sohn Hak-kyu to ask for the bill's swift approval.The deadly accident took place at Taean Thermal Power Plant in South Chungcheong Province.