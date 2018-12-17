Prosecution Investigating Surveillance Allegations Involving Press. Office

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has launched an investigation into the presidential office’s alleged illegal surveillance of civilians after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed complaints against a roster of key top office aides.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors’ Office announced the launch of the investigation on Monday and plans to review possible summons of the accuser and the accused.The move comes four days after the LKP asked for the prosecution’s investigation into four senior presidential officials, accusing them of dereliction of duty and power abuse in connection with the alleged surveillance case.The accused are Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok, Senior Secretary for Civil Affairs Cho Kuk as well as two presidential anticorruption officials.The suspicion against the presidential office was raised by a former presidential office inspector, who claimed in an interview with a local media outlet that the top office illegally monitored private citizens and politicians.