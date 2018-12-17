Hyundai Mipo Wins Order to Build 6 Petrochemicals Carriers

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said Monday that it struck a deal with a foreign shipping firm to build six petrochemicals carriers worth some 190 million U.S. dollars.Construction of the vessels, 25-thousand-ton each, will begin from next year's second half to be delivered one after another through January 2021.So far this year, the Hyundai Heavy Industries Group which includes Hyundai Mipo has secured orders to build a total of 161 ships, including the latest deal, worth 13-point-seven billion dollars, surpassing its annual target of 13-point-two billion.