Foreign Ministry to Turn 49 Call Center Counselors into Regular Workers

Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry said on Monday it will turn dozens of contract counselors at its Consular Call Center into regular workers next year.The ministry has pushed for the shift as part of the government’s initiative to reduce the number of nonregular workers in the public sector. The salary and benefits of the 49 beneficiaries will also be raised.Since its establishment on April first of 2005, the Consular Call Center has been providing around-the-clock services, dealing with reports of overseas accidents, inquiries or complaints concerning general consular services.