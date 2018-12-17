Justice Ministry to Open 2 Section Chief-Level Posts to Outsiders

Photo : KBS News

The Justice Ministry plans to open up some section chief-level posts to general public officials that were previously only open to prosecutors.According to the ministry, the Cabinet on Monday approved a revised ordinance that allows the appointment of a non-prosecutor for two section-chief posts within its prosecutorial bureau.Since July of last year, the ministry has opened as many as 27 formerly exclusive-to-prosecutors posts to outside experts as part of internal reform measures, including four director-level posts and nine section chief-level posts.Meanwhile, the revised ordinance will also allow the ministry to increase the number of working-level officials, including at immigration offices.