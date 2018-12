Photo : KBS News

The government plans to extend a grace period for the planned implementation of the 52-hour workweek system by three more months.Employment and Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap said in a media briefing on Monday that companies with at least 300 employees can continue efforts to adjust to the new system until March 31st, adding over ten percent are still having difficulty following through.Initially, the ministry planned to implement the system in July, but later enforced a six-month grace period.