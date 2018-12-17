Passengers Unharmed as Cruise Ship Takes on Water

Photo : YONHAP News

A cruise ship carrying nearly 200 passengers began taking on water off the coast of Jeju Island but all passengers aboard were rescued unharmed.The 199-ton Blue Ray 1 reported to the Korea Coast Guard at around 2:40 p.m. on Monday that its steering room began to flood when passing 500 meters southwest of Gapa Island.The vessel was heading to Moseulpo Port in southern Jeju from the country’s southernmost Mara Island. All of the passengers were taken to their destination aboard a second cruise ship passing nearby.The coast guard plans to tow Blue Ray 1 to Moseulpo Port to investigate the cause of the flooding.