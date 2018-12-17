Trump: Progress Being Made on N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that progress is being made on North Korea and expressed hope for his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Trump tweeted that he received a briefing from his team working on North Korea, along with a photo showing him receiving a briefing from U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and National Security Council official Allison Hooker at the White House.Biegun recently visited Seoul for working group talks with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon to coordinate the two allies' efforts to achieve the North's denuclearization.