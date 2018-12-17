Politics Diplomats of China, Russia Discuss N. Korea Issues

Vice foreign ministers of China and Russia reportedly held talks last week to discuss North Korea issues including the North's denuclearization.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou met with Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov of Russia in Beijing on Thursday and held in-depth discussions on Korean Peninsula issues.



The ministry said the two sides exchanged opinions on the circumstances in the region and a possible process to achieve a political resolution of the Korean Peninsula issues.



In October, Kong and Morgulov held talks with North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui in Moscow to coordinate their positions regarding the North's nuclear talks with the U.S.



In the meeting, the three sides agreed that the U.S. and its allies should take corresponding measures by easing sanctions against Pyongyang given the North preemptively suspended nuclear and missile tests and demolished some of its nuclear facilities.



In their latest meeting the Chinese and Russian diplomats are thought to have reaffirmed that sanctions on the North need to be eased to facilitate progress in talks on the North's denuclearization.