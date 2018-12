Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed hope that Christmas will serve as a day to care about the less privileged and poor.In a message posted on Twitter on Christmas morning Tuesday, President Moon cited a poem by popular poet Park No-hae.On Christmas Eve, the president and First Lady Kim Jong-sook attended mass at a Catholic church in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, where Moon's mother resides.