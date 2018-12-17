N. Korea Blasts US over Human Rights Issues

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media outlets blasted the United Nations and the U.S. for criticizing human rights conditions in North Korea.The North's propaganda Web site Uriminzokkiri on Tuesday criticized the UN's recent adoption of a resolution condemning the North's human rights violations and the U.S.’ re-designation of the North as a country of particular concern for violations of religious freedom.Calling the moves a "grave political provocation," the media claimed the North has no human rights issues and that human rights conditions in the U.S. are dismal. It also warned that the U.S. and its followers will pay dearly for their malicious provocation against the North.The Rodong Simnum, the official paper of the North's ruling Workers' Party, also said on Tuesday that the U.S. must stop its provocative and malicious acts against Pyongyang, warning that such acts will impair the positive atmosphere for inter-Korean relations.