Small Business Owners to Get Loans with Lower Interest Rates Next Year

Self-employed and small business owners will get one-point-eight trillion won, or one-point-six billion dollars, worth of loans with lower interest rates next year as the government seeks to support their businesses.The Financial Services Commission(FSC) unveiled the measures Tuesday.FSC officials said that the state-run Industrial Bank of Korea will provide the loans with interest rates of some two percent in the first quarter of next year.According to the officials, financial authorities will separately provide around 600 billion won in guarantees for loans next year.At the end of November, the number of self-employed people stood at five-point-63 million, accounting for about 25 percent of the total workforce.Small businesses have been grappling with heavy hiring costs and higher rental fees at a time when the nation's economic growth is slowing in the face of sluggish private consumption.