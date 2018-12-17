Menu Content

No. of Kakao Bank's Group Accounts Set to Surpass 200,000

Write: 2018-12-25 14:52:51Update: 2018-12-25 14:54:27

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of customers signing up for a new type of group bank account has surpassed 180-thousand just three weeks after the service was introduced.

Kakao Bank, the country's second internet-only bank, said on Tuesday that as of Monday, 184-thousand group accounts were set up since December third. 

More than ten thousand people opened the accounts on the first day of the service, with a daily average of 88-hundred accounts opening since. 

The group account allows people to manage membership fees of a group through the mobile messenger KakaoTalk. 

The chief of a group can invite up to 100 people as members of the group account. The invited members can pay their membership fees and check the account without opening their own accounts.
