No. of Kakao Bank's Group Accounts Set to Surpass 200,000

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of customers signing up for a new type of group bank account has surpassed 180-thousand just three weeks after the service was introduced.Kakao Bank, the country's second internet-only bank, said on Tuesday that as of Monday, 184-thousand group accounts were set up since December third.More than ten thousand people opened the accounts on the first day of the service, with a daily average of 88-hundred accounts opening since.The group account allows people to manage membership fees of a group through the mobile messenger KakaoTalk.The chief of a group can invite up to 100 people as members of the group account. The invited members can pay their membership fees and check the account without opening their own accounts.