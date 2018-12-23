Trump Urges Allies to Burden Heavier Defense Costs

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated that U.S. allies should shoulder a heavier defense burden.During a video conference with U.S. troops stationed abroad on Christmas on Tuesday, Trump said that the U.S. does not want to subsidize rich countries while suffering disadvantages.Trump tweeted the previous day that the U.S. is substantially subsidizing the militaries of many very rich countries all over the world, while at the same time these countries take total advantage of the U.S. and its taxpayers.Although he didn't pinpoint South Korea, it is understood that the comment is directed at Seoul, with which the U.S. is currently negotiating defense costs.