Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

N. Korea's Religious Group Sends Christmas Video Message to S. Korean Group

Write: 2018-12-26 08:42:40Update: 2018-12-26 18:27:26

A North Korean religious organization has reportedly sent a Christmas message to a South Korean religious group. 

The North’s Korean Council of Religionists, an association of the North’s five religions, recently sent a video message to congratulate Christmas to South Korea's Commission on Faith and Order of Korean Churches.

The 98-second message was released during a Christmas music festival held by the commission last Friday at a cathedral in Seoul. 

A Unification Ministry official in Seoul said that the South Korean group received the video message through all proper procedures.
List

Editor's Pick