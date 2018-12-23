N. Korea's Religious Group Sends Christmas Video Message to S. Korean Group

A North Korean religious organization has reportedly sent a Christmas message to a South Korean religious group.The North’s Korean Council of Religionists, an association of the North’s five religions, recently sent a video message to congratulate Christmas to South Korea's Commission on Faith and Order of Korean Churches.The 98-second message was released during a Christmas music festival held by the commission last Friday at a cathedral in Seoul.A Unification Ministry official in Seoul said that the South Korean group received the video message through all proper procedures.