S. Korea to Foster 10,000 Talents in 4th Industrial Revolution

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to foster ten-thousand talents by 2023 to lead key sectors in the age of the fourth industrial revolution.The Ministry of Science and ICT on Wednesday unveiled the plan to foster talents needed for the nation's innovation-led growth in a systematic way.Under the plan, the science ministry will set up an educational institution called "innovation academy" to nurture and train about 500 talents every year.The government will help people with master’s or doctorate degrees join overseas experts on high-tech projects and enhance their global competitiveness to foster two-thousand-250 talents in the areas by 2023.In addition, the ministry will seek to create artificial intelligence-related departments in universities to foster 860 talents. It will also nurture seven thousand talents in eight key industry sectors through field-based training customized for each industry.