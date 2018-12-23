'Gov't to Extend Grace Period for 52-hour Workweek System'

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki says that the government will extend the grace period for the implementation of the 52-hour workweek system until the revision of the flexible working hour system is completed.The six-month grace period for the 52-hour workweek system is set to expire at the end of this year. Most large firms are required to limit the maximum work week to 52 hours after the period.The social consultation body of the Economic, Social and Labor Council, a tripartite gathering of labor, management and the government, is currently discussing the government's suggestion to double the period of applying the flexible work hour system from three months to six.Hong said during a meeting of economy ministers on Wednesday that the government will extend the grace period as the consultation body is discussing a possible revision to the flexible work hour system.He added the government aims to complete the legislative process on the flexible work hours by the end of February.