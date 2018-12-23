S. Korea to Increase Wage for People on Maternity, Child-care Leave

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will increase wages for people who take maternity or child-care leave from next year.The Ministry of Employment and Labor said on Wednesday that currently, people who take child-care leave receive 40 percent of their ordinary wage for up to nine months after the first three months, but the rate will rise to 50 percent next year. The rise will increase the maximum wage amount to one-point-two million won from the current one million won.The rate for the first three months remains fixed at 80 percent of ordinary wage since September last year, with the maximum amount set at one-point-five million won and the minimum at 700-thousand won.The maximum amount of wage for fathers who take paternity leave will also rise to two-point-five million won from two million won for the first three months.