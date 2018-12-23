S. Korea-US Talks on Defense Costs 'Back to Square One'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. had reportedly made significant progress in their talks on sharing defense costs, but the working-level progress fell apart due to the U.S. leadership's call for a sharp increase in Seoul's share.On Tuesday, a source familiar with the talks said that South Korean and U.S. officials significantly narrowed differences in negotiations over how to share the upkeep costs for American troops stationed in Korea, and the two sides tried to reach a final deal earlier this month.During the tenth round of negotiations in Seoul, the two sides reportedly narrowed differences to a gap of about 100 billion won, but the progress fell through as the U.S. leadership opposed the idea.A government source said that the talks are nearly back to square one. Seoul and Washington couldn't even schedule the timing of the next round of meetings, as both apparently needed time for policy coordination and consultation within their own governments.The U.S. is expected to intensify its call for a heavier burden for Seoul after the resignation of U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis, who had differences with U.S. President Donald Trump on the issue of allies' defense costs.