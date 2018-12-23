Japan Wants S. Korean Gov't's Apology over Radar Incident

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior Japanese official has called on Seoul to apologize over what Japan claims is an incident in which a South Korean Navy warship directed its fire-control radar toward a Japanese patrol aircraft.According to Japan’s Kyodo News Agency on Wednesday, Japan’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Masahisa Sato made the call during a television appearance Tuesday.Sato claimed that such incidents can reoccur if appropriate measures, such an apology or explanation, are not taken.Also on Tuesday, Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party held a meeting with Defense Ministry officials. Participants are said to have called for penalties against the South Korean military officials involved in the naval operation. Some even voiced the need to summon South Korea’s Ambassador to Tokyo Lee Su-hoon and lodge a protest.Japan’s government and media have been voicing criticism of Seoul over the past few days, claiming that a South Korean destroyer directed its targeting radar at the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force’s P-1 patrol aircraft. The aircraft was reportedly engaged in surveillance operations last Thursday off the Noto Peninsula in the East Sea.Tokyo lodged a protest with Seoul over the incident via a diplomatic channel on Friday.South Korea’s Defense Ministry, however, rejected the claim, saying that Tokyo misunderstood its naval operation to help a North Korean ship drifting near a sea border.