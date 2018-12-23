Special Prosecutors Demand 7-Year Sentence for 'Druking' in Online Rigging Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

An independent prosecutor team led by Huh Ik-bum has demanded a seven-year prison term for blogger Kim Dong-won or "druking," who is accused of online opinion rigging ahead of last year's presidential election.At the final hearing on Wednesday, the team said Kim and his associates committed a serious crime of distorting public opinions by manipulating online comments, which threatened the foundation of democracy.The prosecutors also included Kim's other charges in their sentencing, including delivering illegal political funds to late lawmaker Roh Hoe-chan and lobbying a former aide to South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo.The blogger claims the rigging operation using a program called "King Crab" was ordered and approved by the South Gyeongsang governor in November 2016, which the governor denies.He also claims the governor offered the Sendai consul general post for one of the blogger's associates, after they agreed to continue the operation until the local elections in June of this year.The final hearing for Governor Kim's trial is set for Friday and the sentencing for both trials are expected for late January.