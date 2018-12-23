Koreas to Conduct Additional Inspections for Railway Project

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas plan to conduct additional on-site inspections in North Korea as part of a joint project to reconnect and modernize railways and roads across their border.The Unification Ministry in Seoul said Wednesday that the two sides will not begin the construction immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony which took place in the North's Panmun Station earlier in the day.The ceremony is regarded to be a symbolic launch of the project, due to the ongoing denuclearization talks and existing international sanctions on Pyongyang.The ministry said they plan to draw up blueprints and designs based on the outcome of the additional survey. The two Koreas are expected to discuss the details of the in-depth inspections through working-level discussions.Asked about a United Nations official attending Wednesday's ceremony, ministry deputy spokesperson Lee Eugene said it reflects the two Koreas requiring international cooperation, such as a sanctions exemption, to move forward with the project.