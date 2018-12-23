Liberty Korea Party Boycotts Groundbreaking Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

Leaders from the ruling and three opposition parties attended a symbolic groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday to reconnect and modernize roads and railways linking the two Koreas. But the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) boycotted the event.LKP Chief Kim Byoung-joon likened the ceremony to an "advance payment," adding that it was held to boost President Moon Jae-in's approval rating.In a statement, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) said the reconnection of the inter-Korean railways will be the starting point of opening the co-prosperity the Korean Peninsula as well as Northeast Asia and become a major opportunity to expand the economic territory of South Korea.The event was attended by the chief and floor leader of the DP and the floor leaders of the Bareunmirae Party, the Party for Democracy and Peace and the Justice Party.