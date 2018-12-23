Prosecutors Raid Pres. Office in Civilian Surveillance Probe

Photo : KBS News

Prosecutors raided the presidential office on Wednesday as part of their probe into allegations that it illegally conducted surveillance of civilians.The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors' Office sent its investigators to the special inspection and anti-corruption offices under the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs to obtain evidence related to the allegations.The probe began after Kim Tae-woo, a former special inspector from the prosecution claimed that he illegally surveilled civilians following direct orders from his superior and anti-corruption presidential secretary Park Hyoung-chul.Prosecutors plan to analyze the evidence to find out how involved Park and the former head of the inspection team were in Kim's intelligence-gathering activities and how much of the information were reported to key presidential aides.While the top office denies the allegations, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint with the prosecution last Thursday, accusing the presidential chief of staff and the senior civil affairs secretary of abuse of power and dereliction of duty.