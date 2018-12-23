US Strategy Report Vows to Boost Maximum Pressure Campaign Against N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The Voice of America(VOA) says the U.S. State Department plans to strengthen Washington’s maximum pressure campaign against North Korea.The VOA said Wednesday that the State Department’s Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs and the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Asia Bureau revealed such plan in a joint strategy report.The joint report stated that the U.S. government is working to realize North Korea’s complete and verifiable denuclearization through negotiations.The report placed top priority on addressing problems related to North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs, together with its allies in the region.The report said amid such diplomatic efforts, pressure will remain a key leverage, adding that such pressure will be kept until the North denuclearizes.The report said that while its long-term goal is the North’s complete and verifiable denuclearization, the U.S. should, in the short-run, aim for a freeze in the North’s nuclear weapons development and a suspension of the North’s nuclear tests and production of fissile materials.