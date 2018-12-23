Economy
KOSPI Loses 1.31% to End at 2-Month Low Wednesday
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) ended at a two-month low of two-thousand-28-point-01 on Wednesday following heavy losses on Wall Street. The KOSPI retreated 27 points, or one-point-31 percent, to close at its lowest since November first.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-05 points, or point-60 percent, to close at 665-point-74.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-four won.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled more than two percent on Christmas Eve on heightened concerns about slowing global economic growth.
