KDB Set to Complete $750 Mln Injection into GM Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The state-run Korea Development Bank(KDB) is set to complete injecting 750 million U.S. dollars into the South Korean unit of General Motors(GM).GM and the KDB, the South Korean unit's second-largest shareholder, signed a deal in May on a rescue package for GM Korea.Under the agreement, the KDB pledged to inject 750 million dollars, while GM agreed to provide three-point-six billion dollars in fresh loans to keep GM Korea afloat.The KDB, which injected 375 million dollars or 404-point-five billion won in June, will inject the remaining half on Wednesday as scheduled, ending a controversy over GM Korea’s plan to spin off its research unit.The KDB had opposed the plan to establish the GM Technical Center Korea to absorb the carmaker’s design center and engineering research unit, amid concerns GM may only keep its research facility in South Korea.Earlier this month, the KDB reversed its position, saying it would help GM Korea improve its profitability.