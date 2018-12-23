Gov't Drafts Detailed Plans to Build Smart City in Busan, Sejong

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has drafted detailed plans on how to implement a pilot project to build smart cities.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport on Wednesday approved the implementation plan to foster smart city platforms in Sejong and Busan.Under the plan, the government will inject two-point-four trillion won for three years from next year into transforming designated areas of the two cities into smart cities.The government will also seek to woo around one-point-three trillion won worth of private investment into the project during the period and form a government-private sector alliance early next year to that end.Deregulation of related laws and regulations will also be sought to facilitate the project.