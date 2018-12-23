Moon Stresses Manufacturing Innovation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the need to strengthen competitiveness of the country’s manufacturing industry through innovation.In opening remarks at a National Economic Advisory Council meeting he presided over on Wednesday, Moon also emphasized that reforming the local economy is an urgent task to secure future growth engines.Welcoming the selection of industrial innovation as the meeting’s main agenda, Moon urged the participants to have productive discussions to help the country regain economic vigor and have a bright future.