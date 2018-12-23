No. of Newborns Hits Another Record Low in October

Photo : KBS News

The number of newborns in South Korea has hit another record low.Statistics Korea said on Wednesday that 26-thousand-500 babies were born in October, down by five percent from the same month last year. It is the lowest-ever level for October.Monthly childbirths declined on-year for the 35th consecutive month since December 2015, and fell to a new low for the 31st straight month. The number of deaths rose by one-point-six percent on-year to 25-thousand.The number of marriages jumped 26-point-six percent to 21-thousand-900, mostly due to a basis effect. A long Chuseok holiday in October last year kept many people from completing marriage registration.Between January and October, only 208-thousand marriage registrations were made, the lowest level since the statistics agency began to compile related data in 1981.