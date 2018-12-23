Pres. Office: Full Cooperation on Probe into Alleged Illegal Surveillance

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office says it has provided faithful cooperation on the prosecution’s raid over allegations that it had illegally conducted surveillance of private citizens.Presidential press secretary Yoon Young-chan made the remark in a texted message on Wednesday, adding detailed explanations will follow.This is the first time the prosecution has raided the top office under the incumbent the Moon Jae-in administration. Investigators targeted the offices of the anti-corruption secretary and special inspection team.Wednesday’s raid did not take place in the usual manner in which prosecutors and inspectors enter the respective venue to confiscate evidence. Instead, the presidential office handed over requested documents, considering high security requirements.The probe began after Kim Tae-woo, a former special inspector of the presidential office, claimed that he illegally surveilled civilians following direct orders from his superior and Anti-corruption Presidential Secretary Park Hyoung-chul.While the top office has denied the allegations, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party filed a complaint with the prosecution last Thursday, accusing the presidential chief of staff and the senior civil affairs secretary of abuse of power and dereliction of duty.