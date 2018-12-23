Lawmakers Pass Revised Childcare Allowance Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Wednesday passed a revised childcare allowance act aimed at expanding its benefits.Under the revision, a monthly childcare allowance of 100-thousand won will be given for every child aged five or younger from January regardless of the parents’ income level. Currently, earners in the top ten percent have been excluded from the program.The revision also expands the duration of the benefits to up to 84 months from the current 72 months.The committee also passed a revision to the Labor Standards Act designed to punish harassment at workplaces.