Results of Inspection on Ex-Pres. Office Inspector to be Disclosed Thurs.

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution will soon announce the findings of its inspection into a former presidential office inspector who has accused the top office of conducting illegal surveillance of private citizens.The probe into Kim Tae-woo will be disclosed on Thursday by the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s Inspection Headquarters.Kim is suspected of trying to secure information from police last year regarding a pending investigation into a bribery case involving his acquaintance.The prosecution has looked into suspicions that he had visited the National Police Agency to that end, and attempted to collude with the acquaintance to strike a deal with a senior police official regarding the investigation.Kim is also suspected of having played golf with several businessmen and having them pay for it in return for favors. He is also thought to have tried to land a job at the Ministry of Science and ICT, which was under his watch.After the top office had dismissed him from his post and sent him back to the prosecution, Kim argued in an interview with local media that he was unfairly disciplined for reporting information on alleged corruption involving a member of the ruling bloc.