S. Korea to Develop Destroyers with Homegrown Technologies

Write: 2018-12-26 18:44:08Update: 2018-12-26 19:39:57

South Korea has decided to develop its next-generation destroyers using homegrown technologies. 

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said the defense acquisition program committee approved the plan in a Wednesday meeting presided over by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo. 

Local technologies will be applied particularly to key equipment of the destroyers, including phased array multifunction radar. 

The country is seeking to augment its naval force with KDDX-class destroyers in order to cope with potential maritime conflicts in the future.
