S. Korea to Develop Destroyers with Homegrown Technologies

South Korea has decided to develop its next-generation destroyers using homegrown technologies.The Defense Acquisition Program Administration(DAPA) said the defense acquisition program committee approved the plan in a Wednesday meeting presided over by Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo.Local technologies will be applied particularly to key equipment of the destroyers, including phased array multifunction radar.The country is seeking to augment its naval force with KDDX-class destroyers in order to cope with potential maritime conflicts in the future.