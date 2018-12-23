Ex-Pres. Lee's Appeals Trial to Begin Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The appeals trial for former President Lee Myung-bak is set to start next week to hear a slew of corruption charges directed at him, including embezzlement and bribery.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday confirmed the schedules of the appeals court's proceedings. It will hold the first hearing next Wednesday, during which the defendant and prosecution will make their cases with the disgraced leader in attendance.During the second hearing slated for January ninth, former vice chairman of Samsung Group Lee Hak-soo is scheduled to testify against the ex-president.In the first trial, he had said Samsung paid legal fees for Lee related to the case on the auto parts firm DAS with the expectation that Samsung Group Chairman Lee Kun-hee would be granted a special pardon for tax evasion.The appellate court will also call in 15 out of 22 people Lee asked to testify for him.Lee, who was president from 2008 to 2013, was convicted on October fifth of bribery, embezzlement and other charges, and sentenced to 15 years in prison.