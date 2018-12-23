Cold Wave to Hit S. Korea Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

The temperature across the country will drop significantly from Thursday and remain low throughout the week.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said mercury levels will fall sharply due to an expansion of a cold continental anticyclone and strong winds.A cold wave warning will be issued in northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and Gangwon Province at 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Most other central regions and inland areas in North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang Provinces will also get chilly enough to warrant a cold weather advisory.Thursday morning is expected to bring temperatures about 10 degrees Celsius lower than Wednesday morning, with the morning lows in Cheorwon in Gangwon and Paju in Gyeonggi set to plummet to minus 16 degrees. The mercury will also fall to minus 12 degrees in Seoul and minus nine degrees in Daejeon.Daytime highs in Seoul will hover around minus six degrees on Thursday while it will be zero degrees in Daegu.The cold spell is forecast to reach its peak on Friday, with morning lows in Cheorwon and Seoul forecast to reach minus 19 degrees and minus 13 degrees, respectively.The weather agency said the cold wave will continue through the weekend and can extend further if the cold air lingers longer than expected.