S. Korea's Consumer Sentiment Rebounds in December

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer sentiment rebounded slightly in December, but a larger number of people are still pessimistic about the economy.According to the Bank of Korea on Thursday, the composite consumer sentiment index(CCSI) for this month stood at 97-point-two, up one-point-two from a month earlier.It marked the first turnaround in three months, as the index had slid since October.However, a reading below 100 means pessimists outnumber optimists.Of the six components that make up the CCSI, three indexes measuring people's sentiment regarding households' income and consumption posted growth.The BOK said the increases reflect people's hope for a pay raise next year.The index measuring people's sentiment regarding housing prices for the next year fell six points to 95. The index is steadily decreasing from 128 in September and marks the lowest since February last year.