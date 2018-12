Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean forward Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League scored two goals for the second straight match on Wednesday.In the game against Bournemouth at Wembley Stadium in London, Son scored a goal in the 23rd minute with his team leading 1-0.He followed that with another goal in the second half to help his team secure a 5-0 win. It was his tenth goal of the season.Son has scored more than ten goals for three straight seasons since the 2016-2017 season.