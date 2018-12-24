Cold Spell Grips Nation

Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures dropped below zero Thursday morning in most parts of the nation, with cold wave warnings issued for inland areas in the central and southern regions.The mercury dipped to minus eleven-point-two degrees Celsius in Seoul and around minus ten degrees in Incheon and Chuncheon on Thursday morning, but windchill readings plunged to around minus 17 degrees Celsius in Seoul.Most parts of the southern areas are also witnessing sub-zero temperatures.The Korea Meteorological Administration projected the cold wave will continue into the weekend.Friday morning lows are expected to fall to minus 13 degrees Celsius in Seoul and the sub-zero temperatures are forecast to continue during the day time.Coastal areas in the western Jeolla region are expected to receive up to seven centimeters of snow from Thursday night. Coastal areas in South Chungcheong Province are forecast to see three centimeters of snow, while Jeju Island is expected to get ten to 30 centimeters of snow.