Seoul Metro, Union Workers Reach Wage Deal, Averting Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The labor union of Seoul's subway operator has reached an agreement with management, cancelling a general strike planned for Thursday.Seoul Metro and union workers reportedly concluded the agreement at around 7 a.m. Thursday after overnight negotiations.The two sides are known to have reached a tentative agreement on a two-point-six percent rise in basic wages and measures to improve the peak wage system.The union had planned to stage a general strike on subway lines one to eight from 9 a.m. Thursday should the wage negotiations collapse.