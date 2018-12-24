Menu Content

Write: 2018-12-27 09:24:44Update: 2018-12-27 10:12:32

Seoul Metro, Union Workers Reach Wage Deal, Averting Strike

The labor union of Seoul's subway operator has reached an agreement with management, cancelling a general strike planned for Thursday. 

Seoul Metro and union workers reportedly concluded the agreement at around 7 a.m. Thursday after overnight negotiations. 

The two sides are known to have reached a tentative agreement on a two-point-six percent rise in basic wages and measures to improve the peak wage system. 

The union had planned to stage a general strike on subway lines one to eight from 9 a.m. Thursday should the wage negotiations collapse.
