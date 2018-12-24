Environment Ministry Admits to Creating Document on Senior Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

The Environment Ministry has admitted that it had produced a document on the movements of its senior officials.The ministry, which denied producing the document on Wednesday, said on its Web site on Thursday that it produced it at the request of Kim Tae-woo, a former special inspector at the presidential office, around mid-January.The ministry said its audit office drew up the document regarding senior ministry officials who handed in their resignations or planned to do so, and provided it to Kim when he visited the ministry on January 18th. It said there was no report to a higher level.The ministry's explanation comes after the main opposition Liberty Korea Party on Wednesday disclosed the document and claimed the Moon Jae-in government created a blacklist to appoint pro-government figures for the ministry positions.