First Sunrise of 2019 to be Seen on Dokdo at 7:26 am

The first sunrise of 2019 will be seen at 7:26 a.m. on the nation’s easternmost Dokdo islets.The Korea Astronomy and Space Science Institute forecast on Thursday that the first sunrise on the Korean Peninsula will be viewed five minutes later at Ganjeolgot Cape in Ulsan, South Gyeongsang Province.The sun will set the latest this year on Gageo Island, South Jeolla Province, at around 5:40 p.m. on December 31st.This year’s last sunset can be observed on the peninsula until 5:35 p.m. on Monday on Jindo, South Jeolla Province.