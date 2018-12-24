Transport Ministry Unveils Measures to Enhance Railway Safety

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has unveiled a set of measures to enhance railway safety amid continued train accidents caused by human error.The Transport Ministry said Thursday that shoddy construction and negligence mainly caused a series of recent train accidents, including the KTX train disruptions due to a power outage at Osong Station and the KTX derailment in Gangneung.The ministry plans to require field workers record details of their maintenance and repair works and to authorize them to suspend train operations when deemed necessary.The ministry will also reinforce punishment for those responsible for train accidents or serious disruptions in train operations.Trains will be subject to in-depth safety checkups by related organizations before they reach 20 years in the service period.