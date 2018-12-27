Prosecutors Call for Severe Penalty Against Ex-Top Office Inspector

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has decided to seek severe penalties against former presidential office inspector Kim Tae-woo.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office’s inspection headquarters said Thursday that it reached the decision after wrapping up an inspection into various allegations against Kim.The prosecution said Kim had engaged in irregularities, including playing golf with several businessmen and having them pay for it in return for favors and leaking confidential information he gathered as a former inspector to the media.Prosecutors also confirmed that Kim tried to land a job at the Science Ministry, which was under his watch, and that he sought to get information from police last year on a pending investigation into a bribery case involving his acquaintance.With the latest decision, Kim could face a suspension from duty or even a dismissal.Last month, the presidential office requested prosecutors to investigate Kim on the irregularity allegations.