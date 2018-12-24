Authorities Request Doctors, Pharmacists to Explain Tamiflu Side-Effects

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's health authorities have requested doctors and pharmacists to explain to patients the side-effects of Tamiflu prescribed to treat and prevent influenza.The Health Ministry sent out a letter of request to three associations representing doctors, pharmacists and hospitals Wednesday, asking that they thoroughly inform patients about the precautionary measures when taking Tamiflu.The Drug Safety Ministry had earlier asked that medical and pharmaceutical professionals let patients know that they could manifest abnormal behavior, and advise guardians of minors taking the drug to not leave them unsupervised for at least the first two days.The requests come after a middle school student in Busan died after she jumped from her apartment building last week.According to her family, she had complained of noises and displayed abnormal behavior since she started taking the drug.The pharmacist who failed to explain the drug's side-effects to the girl's family will be fined.